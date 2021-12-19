US Muslim Volunteers Help Tornado Victims in Kentucky

Kentucky, MINA – Muslim volunteer groups are on the ground to help citizens of the state of Kentucky, United States (US) after a tornado hit the region last week.

“As Islamic Relief coordinates its response with local officials and other disaster response organizations, we have the people of #Kentucky in our thoughts and prayers. #Kentuckytornado,” wrote Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA) on twitter as quoted from AboutIslam on Sunday.

More than 30 tornadoes hit Kentucky and other states over the weekend, leaving 88 people dead and about 1,000 homes destroyed. Local authorities said the tornado is the deadliest hurricane in the state’s history.

The damage in Kentucky was widespread, with more than 28,000 homes without power and some cities up to 75 percent destroyed.

“Our Disaster Management Team (DMT) has mobilized to provide assistance in Kentucky and respond to needs such as disaster assessment and providing shelter to those affected by the hurricane,” IRUSA wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, Brent Wright, a resident of a business owner in Mayfield, felt the impact of the disaster.

“I was like shedding my blood, sweat and tears to build this business and now it’s all gone. I walked over to it and saw it all fall to rubble in a huge pile,” Wright said as quoted by Voice of America.

Wright lost his carpet cleaning business because of the tornado. He said he didn’t know where to start to clear the debris off his property. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)