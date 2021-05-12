Update on Victims in Gaza: 30 Martyrs, 203 Injured

Gaza, Palestine, MINA – Update on the victims of the Israeli Zionist attack on Gaza on Tuesday night at 23.00 Gaza time, 30 people were killed.

Data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that the 30 victims killed included 8 boys, one girl and one woman.

The report also stated that 203 people were injured, including 15 who were in critical condition.

The Zionist occupation of Israel continues to bombard residential areas in Gaza, before a 13-storey building was bombed by the Zionists until it collapsed.

The Resistance Movement retaliated by firing dozens of rockets up to Tel Aviv, causing casualties and damage to buildings. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)