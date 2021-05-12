Select Language

Latest
-365 min. agoUpdate from Gaza: 35 Martyr, 233 Injured
24 min. agoUpdate on Victims in Gaza: 30 Martyrs, 203 Injured
29 min. agoLearning Language By Isarah; Sharing Indonesian Best Practices
34 min. agoGaza Resistance Movement Launches Dozens of Rockets
41 min. agoGaza Rockets Destroy Israeli Oil Refinery
Slideshow

Update on Victims in Gaza: 30 Martyrs, 203 Injured

Gaza, Palestine, MINA – Update on the victims of the Israeli Zionist attack on Gaza on Tuesday night at 23.00 Gaza time, 30 people were killed.

Data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that the 30 victims killed included 8 boys, one girl and one woman.

The report also stated that 203 people were injured, including 15 who were in critical condition.

The Zionist occupation of Israel continues to bombard residential areas in Gaza, before a 13-storey building was bombed by the Zionists until it collapsed.

The Resistance Movement retaliated by firing dozens of rockets up to Tel Aviv, causing casualties and damage to buildings. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news