Update From Gaza: 83 Martyrs, 480 Wounded

Gaza, MINA – The death toll from indiscriminate attacks by Israeli forces in Gaza until Thursday jumped to 85 martyrs, 17 of them children, while 480 were injured.

As quoted from Al-Jazeera, Israeli fighter jets continued to pound several areas of the Gaza Strip even though Palestinian Muslims were celebrating Eid al-Fitr 1442 H.

At least six Israelis and one Indian were also killed on this day.

The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets had been fired from Gaza at various locations in Israel and they had added reinforcements near the land east of the enclave. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)