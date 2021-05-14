Update from Gaza: 122 Martyr, Including 31 Children and 20 Women

Gaza, MINA – Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip killed three more Palestinians on Friday, bringing the death toll to 122, according to a report by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The martyred victims included 31 children and 20 women, while the number of injured rose to 900.

Israeli warplanes on Friday continued air strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip, causing heavy damage to residential buildings across the Palestinian enclave.

Tensions have risen in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Damascus Gate since the start of the fasting month of Ramadan when extremist Jewish troops and settlers attacked Palestinians.

The tensions shifted from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not stopped.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. The Zionist entity annexed the entire city of Al-Quds in 1980 in an act that was never recognized by the international community.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)