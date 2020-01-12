UNSC Finally Reaches Consensus to Save Lives in Syria

New York, MINA – After a long negotiation, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) managed to reach a consensus to save lives in Syria.

The decision was taken after members of the UNSC voted on the resolution in the UN Headquarters in New York, United States on Friday, January 10.

“Indonesia welcomes the adoption of Resolution 2504 of the UN Security Council which extends the mechanism for sending humanitarian aid to Syria across borders,” Indonesian Deputy Permanent Representatives to the UN in New York, Muhsin Syihab said, as quoted by Liputan6, on Sunday.

The result of adoption has been through a long and intensive negotiation process, between member countries of the UNSC since the end of 2019.

The resolution extended authorization of a mechanism for sending humanitarian assistance across borders to Syria, through two channels bordering with Turkey, for a period of six months.

The mechanism will help millions of Syrians in need in northwestern Syria.

Indonesia sincerely hopes that the conflict in Syria will soon end, so that the cross-border mechanism will no longer be needed in the future. However, for now all parties need to continue to increase various efforts related to humanitarian operations to Syria.

The resolution on authorizing the transfer of aid across borders to Syria was first agreed through Resolution UNSC 2165 (2014), where humanitarian operations can be carried out by the UN and humanitarian partners through border lines from Turkey, Iraq, and Jordan.

In Resolution 2504 (2020) recently adopted the UNSC authorized the delivery of humanitarian assistance through two border lines with Turkey.

The mechanism’s mandate will end on July 10, 2020. (T/Sj)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)