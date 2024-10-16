UNIFIL Remains in All Positions Despite Direct, Deliberate Israeli Attack 

Beirut, MINA – The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has reiterated it will not abandon its positions despite being “directly and deliberately attacked” by the Israeli military.

“Peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly,” said UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“We will continue our work to implement our mandate, despite the immense challenges we are facing right now.”

Over the past week, Israel has repeatedly targeted UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon, sparking worldwide condemnation and fears about its larger military plans.

The attacks on UNIFIL are playing out along with Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets. The intensified Israeli assault on Lebanon has killed over 1,500 people, injured more than 4,500 others, and displaced at least 1.34 million people since late September.

Overall, the number of casualties in Israeli attacks since last October is now over 13,000, according to official Lebanese figures.

“Since Oct. 8, UNIFIL positions in Ras Naqoura, Labbouneh, and Ramia have been directly and deliberately attacked by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces),” said Tenenti.

“IDF Merkava tank fire also hit an observation tower at our headquarters in Naqoura. Five peacekeepers have been injured at our headquarters, including two in the direct hit on our observation tower.”

Another 15 UN peacekeepers “also suffered effects from a kind of smoke that was released by the IDF in Ramia,” he added.

While the UNIFIL official did not elaborate further, Israel’s use of banned white phosphorus weapons has been documented in both Gaza and Lebanon, including by UN experts and watchdogs such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. (T/RE1/P2)

