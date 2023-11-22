UNICEF Warns of Unfolding Health Tragedy in Gaza

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday warned of the “unfolding health tragedy” in the Gaza Strip, due to a shortage of fuel and water, MEMO reported.

UNICEF spokesman James Elder said, during a press conference held in Geneva: “If fuel is not available in sufficient quantities, we will witness the collapse of sanitation facilities. In addition to missiles and bombs, we will have conditions conducive to the spread of diseases. These are ideal conditions for the unfolding of a tragedy.”

“There is an acute shortage of water. Faeces spread in areas with high population density. There is an unacceptable shortage of toilets,” he added, stressing that it has been very difficult to maintain personal hygiene, or even wash hands, in the Gaza Strip, since 7 October.

“If children’s access to water and sanitation remains limited and insufficient, we will see a tragic rise (..) in child deaths, as they face an acute risk of mass epidemics spreading,” he added.

For his part, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier stressed that diarrhoea poses a great danger to Palestinians in Gaza.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)