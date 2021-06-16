UNICEF Calls for Release of Kidnapped Nigerian Students

Abuja, MINA – The United Nations Organization for Humanity Aid and Development of Child (UNICEF) expressed deep concern about the fate of students kidnapped in North Central Nigeria and call to release without terms.

“We are shocked that two weeks after 150 students were kidnapped from the school, they continue to be detained by the kidnappers,” said Rushnan Murtaza, Acting Officer, UNICEF Nigeria Representative in a statement. Quoted from Anadolu Agency on Tuesday, June 15.

Gunmen kidnapped students from the Islamiya Salihu Tanko School in Tegina,Rafi region Government Area of ​​Niger State, North-Central two weeks ago.

“Parents mourn the loss of their children, siblings lose their brothers and sisters, these children must be released and safely reunited with their families,” Murtaza said.

“It’s terrible, as schools continue to be targeted by attacks in special incidents, even children as young as 3 years old. We can only begin to imagine how terrified they were, and the impact it had on their mental health and well-being, ” he stressed.

The number of reported kidnappings in the West African nation has risen in recent months, according to the Institute for Security Studies. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)