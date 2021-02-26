UNGA Welcomes Ceasefire on Kashmir Border

Kashmir, MINA – The UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Indian and Pakistani militaries along the Line of Control (LoC) in disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

“I wholeheartedly welcome today’s ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan,” Bozkir said on Twitter as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Friday.

“Their stated commitment to achieving sustainable peace sets an example for other countries and demonstrates the values ​​of the UNGA,” he added.

In a joint statement via a hotline on Thursday, the two Militaries announced they would comply with all ceasefire agreements along the LoC, the de facto border dividing the disputed Kashmir valley between India and Pakistan.

During the meeting, they agreed to discuss the core issues and concerns that have a tendency to disrupt peace and lead to violence.

Previously, the two countries had accused each other of violating a ceasefire agreement in 2003.

India’s Interior Ministry said Pakistan violated 5,133 times in 2020, while Pakistan accused Indian troops of violating it more than 1,600 times in the same year.

Dozens of soldiers and civilians were killed and dozens injured on both sides in the shooting incident which experts say is the highest since the signing of a border agreement in 2003.

Most of Kashmir is controlled by India and Pakistan partly, besides that a small part is also controlled by China.

Pakistan and India have fought three wars in 1948, 1965, and 1971, two of them over Kashmir. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)