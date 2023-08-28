UN Secretary General and ICC Prosecutor Scheduled to Visit Palestine in September 

Ramallah, MINA – The Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Palestine to the United Nations, Omar Awadallah, announced preparations are underway for a visit to Palestine of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in late September, and the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, British lawyer Karim Khan, next October.

Awadallah said in an interview with Voice of Palestine radio on Sunday, the issue of Palestine would be present at the monthly Security Council meetings and quadripartite meetings, in addition to the special meeting of Resolution No. 2334.

This meeting refers to preparations for the upcoming UN General Assembly session which will present many issues including discussing the revival of the peace process.

He said the Israeli occupation government is an irresponsible state with its apartheid system to deport Palestinians. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)