UN Committee on Palestinian Rights Alarmed at Deterioration of Situation in Occupied Territories

New York, MINA – The Bureau, on behalf of the United Nations Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People on Monday expressed its deep alarm at the dramatic deterioration of the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory that includes the escalation of violence and acts of provocation and incitement, particularly by Israeli extremists in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Committee said in a statement that it is gravely concerned at the violence on Monday at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, where over 200 Palestinian worshippers have been injured by the Israeli forces, who fired rubber-coated bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at unarmed civilians.

It condemned such acts against worshippers and all acts of provocation, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric, WAFA reported.

The Committee said it was further alarmed by Israel’s escalation in the Gaza Strip where missile strikes have so far killed at least 27 Palestinians, among them nine children.

“There is no justification for the taking of innocent lives. All indiscriminate attacks against civilians must stop,” said the Committee, adding that it is gravely concerned at the prospects of further destabilization and called for immediate efforts to de-escalate this dangerous situation with the aim of bringing a halt to the violence, protecting innocent civilian lives and restoring calm.

“The (UN) Security Council bears particular responsibilities in this regard. The Council must act immediately to uphold its resolutions on the question of Palestine and fulfill its Charter duties. It cannot remain paralyzed in this situation, which constitutes a threat to international peace and security,” it said.

The Committee also expressed its deep concern about the imminent evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods of occupied East Jerusalem. In Sheikh Jarrah, 169 people, including 46 children, face the immediate threat of eviction from the homes they have lived in for generations and being rendered homeless. These actions, which constitute flagrant violations of Israel’s obligations as the occupying Power under international law and could lead to a risk of forcible transfer, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, has warned, and must cease.

“Responsible collective action is urgent for de-escalation and ensuring the necessary accountability for the violations of international law, including humanitarian and human rights law, being perpetrated by Israel for far too long in the occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. In this regard, the Committee reiterates its calls for a halt to all illegal Israeli policies and practices, including all settlement activities, home demolitions, evictions and all other acts of collective punishment against the Palestinian civilian population.”

The Committee echoed the clear call by the UN Secretary-General for “Israel to cease demolitions and evictions in line with its obligations under international humanitarian and international human rights law,” as well as his call for the status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem to be upheld and respected.

“This must include respect for the historic and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and respect for the sanctity of this holy site and for the right of Muslims to peacefully worship there free from threats, intimidation and violence,” it said.

The Committee called on the Secretary-General to continue utilizing his good offices and mediation capacities, as well as on all parties with influence, to act with urgency to de-escalate this volatile situation.

It further urged the Security Council and the Middle East Quartet to revitalize the stalled peace process in view of resuming meaningful negotiations towards the achievement of a just peace.

“The international community has an abiding responsibility towards the question of Palestine until it is resolved in all aspects, in accordance with international law and the relevant UN resolutions, and must act without delay to salvage the prospects for a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and lasting peace and security.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)