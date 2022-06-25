UN: Al Jazeera’s Journalist Abu Akleh Killed by Israeli Forces

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations Human Rights Office said information gathered confirmed that the shot that killed Al Jazeera TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was fired by Israeli forces.

“All the information we have gathered … is consistent with the finding that the gunfire that killed Abu Akleh and wounded his colleague Ali Sammoudi came from the Israeli security forces, not from indiscriminate fire by armed Palestinians,” the UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva, The New Arab reported on Friday.

The senior journalist was shot in the head while covering the raid carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on the Jenin refugee camp on May 11.

Earlier the Palestinian Authority (PA) had concluded the results of their investigation that an Israeli soldier shot Abu Akleh, in what it described as a war crime.

The New York Times on Monday joined a long list of news organizations, including CNN, The Washington Post, Associated Press and Bellingcat, which have concluded that Abu Akleh was likely killed by Israeli forces.

From the moment of his murder, witnesses said, Israel was responsible.

Israel, which has repeatedly changed its story about the death of the American icon, has repeatedly denied the reports.

The journalist is respected by Palestinians as a hero. Thousands of people attended his funeral to pay their respects and demand justice for his death. But this funeral was also marred by the violence of the occupying forces. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)