Umrah Pilgrims From Indonesia and Pakistan Arrive in Saudi

Jeddah, MINA – As 252 umrah pilgrims from Indonesia and Pakistan arrived on the first flight in Saudi Arabia on Sunday afternoon. It was the first time in seven months.

King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah received the first flight of the international pilgrim, arriving from Pakistan at 4 pm carrying 38 pilgrims. Meanwhile, the second flight from Indonesia arrived at 6 pm with 224 pilgrims.

The first pilgrims was received by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Muhammad Saleh Benten and his deputy, Abdel Fattah Mashat, as well as the airport director, Issam Nour. Saudi Gazette reported on Monday.

Arab Saudi Ambassador for Indonesia

Issam Al-Thaqafi , while meeting with Indonesia pilgrims before departure at Soetta International Airport, wished the pilgrims safe on their journey and assured them that their welfare is a priority for the Kingdom leadership. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)