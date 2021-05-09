UAE Urges Israel to Provide Protection for Palestinians

Abu Dhabi, MINA – United Arab Emirates (UAE) urged the Israeli occupation authorities to provide protection for Palestinians.

“The UAE urges the need for Israeli authorities to assume their responsibilities in line with international law to provide the necessary protection for Palestinians,” said UAE Foreign Minister Khalifa al-Marar in a statement quoted by the UAE State News Agency, WAM on Sunday.

The UAE, which normalized relations with Israel last year, has also strongly condemned the attacks and potential displacement of Palestinians.

The statement came in response to the Israeli occupation forces’ crackdown on Palestinians at the Aqsa Mosque compound on Friday which injured more than two hundred worshipers.

In addition, Israel also carried out forced evictions of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah area, Al-Quds (East Jerusalem). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)