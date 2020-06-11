UAE Researchers Get Patents for Treatment of COVID-19

Abu Dhabi, MINA – Researchers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are testing a new innovative stem cell treatment for COVID-19 infections have received patent protection for intellectual property.

The right paves the way for widespread distribution so that more patients can benefit.

The team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC), led by Dr. Yendry Ventura as the discoverer and principal investigator, announced last month that they had found a new treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The new stem cell treatment is believed to help the body fight the virus and make it less dangerous, according to a press statement at the UAE Embassy in Jakarta received by MINA on Thursday.

The treatment is carried out by extracting stem cells from the patient’s own blood and reintroducing them as nebulisation after being reactivated.

The initial results of treatment, given in the UAE for 73 COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe symptoms, look promising.

All patients tested responded well to treatment, showing that it was well tolerated. But the researchers emphasized at the time that the results were still preliminary conclusions so further analysis was still needed.

ADSCC also announced, the results of analysis showed that the treatment was effective and safe in addition to standard care.

Co-Principal Investigator and Hematology Specialist at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Dr. Fatema Alkaabi, explained that patients who received stem cell therapy increased faster than those who only received standard treatment.

“Patients receiving stem cell treatment showed clinical improvement in the first four days of treatment as evidenced by the lower level of the acute situation,” Fatema said.

According to him, the standard treatment group needed eight days to show similar findings.

“For acute patients, the duration of hospitalization for those who received stem cell treatment was six days at the median, significantly lower than similar patients who received standard treatment, who spent an average of 22 days in hospital,” concluded Fatema. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)