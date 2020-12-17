UAE Asks Indonesia to Send 200 Imams of Mosques

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi revealed that a number of countries in the Middle East have tried to adopt Islamic moderation implemented in Indonesia. This is because of the moral wisdom of the scholars in Indonesia.

He said some of them, such as the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan, have even collaborated with the Ministry of Religion to send hundreds of imams of mosques to their countries.

“In the United Arab Emirates, there are now around 20 mosque imams from Indonesia. In 2021, they asked for 200 priests. This is an extraordinary leap, ”said Fachrul Razi in a Dialogue with Media Practitioners in Jakarta on Thursday.

According to Fachrul Razi, the reason the United Arab Emirates asked for more mosque imams from Indonesia was because of the morals they displayed. Imam of the mosque from Indonesia, said Fachrul Razi, is happy to spread the rahmatan lil alamin Islam in other countries.

“When I asked why from Indonesia? They answered that the mosque imam from Indonesia must be of good character. The Islam that is spread is Islam that is rahmatan lil alamin, there are many more. And it is the duty of Bimas Islam to maintain their trust, “he said.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, said Fachrul Razi, also has a similar cooperation, asking the Indonesian government to be willing to send ulama to their country.

“They say Indonesia is diverse, but very compact because of the development of Islam which is rahmatan lil alamin, in our place (Afghanistan) for 27 years the harmony has never been completed. That’s why they asked scholars from Indonesia to come to their country, ”said Fachrul Razi. (T/RE1)

