Two Chinese Tourists in Bali Confirmed Negative of Corona Virus

Denpasar, Bali, MINA – Bali Provincial Health Office (Dinkes) on Saturday sent home two tourists from China who had previously undergone intensive examinations at Bali’s Sanglah Hospital. The two tourists are certainly negative from Corona virus.

“The lab results have come out, Corona negative, maybe other diseases,” Bali Health Office I Ketut Suarjaya said, thus quoted by Detik News.

The two Chinese citizens were discharged today after the lab results came out and were declared Corona negative.

“Today was discharged from the hospital, this afternoon after the lab results came out,” Suarjaya continued.

Therefore, Suarjaya appealed to the Balinese people and tourists who came to Bali to remain calm and do not panic. He also appealed to residents to maintain health.

“For people and tourists who come to Bali, don’t panic while maintaining health conditions,” Suarjaya said.

Previously, Sanglah Hospital in Bali observed three people to be checked in connection with the Corona virus. One of the patients is a Mexican foreign tourist who was previously from China. While the other two people are children aged 5-6 years who are from China. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)