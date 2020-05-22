Turkey Reaffirm to Support Palestine in All Fields

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promises that his country would continue to support Palestine in all fields.

It was conveyed by telephone to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Presidential Communication Department on Thursday. Thus quoted from Quds Press.

The statement added the two presidents discussed in a telephone conversation on Wednesday night, bilateral relations and developments in the region, without giving further details.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin confirmed his support for all steps to be taken against the Israeli occupation plan which wanted to annex portions of the occupied Palestinian territory in 1967.

“We reject Israel’s plan to annex the West Bank, and we demand that the international community take a stand against it,” Ibrahim said on his Twitter account.

He added occupation and annexation are crimes. Turkey will support all steps to be taken in the policy of occupation and annexation of Palestinian land.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset after his new government was sworn in that it was time to annex settlements in the West Bank.

Responding to the Israeli threat to annex some of the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel in 1967, Palestinian Authority President Mahmaoud Abbad announced late Tuesday, withdrawing from the Oslo agreement and obligations with the Israeli and US governments.

Palestinian estimates show that annexation will reach more than 30 percent of the occupied West Bank and threaten a peace plan with the principle of a “two-state solution” advocated by international parties. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)