Turkey Condemns Israeli Violations Against Palestinian During Ramadan

Ankara, MINA – Spokesperson for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) Omer Celik on Thursday condemned Israel’s occupation of Palestine and voiced international support for Palestinians facing violence.

Celik strongly condemns Israel for expelling Palestinians from their homes again and Israel has also accelerated occupation during the holy month of Ramadan.

“We support our Palestinian brothers against extortion, occupation and persecution,” he said on Twitter noting that after blackmailing Palestinians, Israel forcibly evicted them from their homes, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, have been occupied by Israel since 1967. Like Turkey, and much of the international community, and the European Union does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the territory. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)