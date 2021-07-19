Turkey Condemns EU High Court Decision on Muslim Rights

Istanbul, MINA – Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Sunday expressed his disappointment with the recent European court ruling that gave the green light for discriminatory actions regarding the hijab.

Kalin said the decision did not respect the religious freedom of Muslim women there.

“The European Court of Justice’s ruling on hijab in the workplace is another blow to the rights of veiled Muslim women and will encourage instigators and pave the way for a war against Islam in Europe,” he said on Twitter as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

“What is the concept of religious freedom now with the exception of Muslims?” he asked.

Omer Celik, spokesman for Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AK), also criticized the decision on Twitter.

He said the decision violated religious freedom and would widen the xenophobic and Islamophobic circle that looks down on Muslims in Europe.

“The court’s comments about the restriction of basic rights and freedoms will lead to the decline of democratic values. The policy is also not in accordance with the system of rights and freedoms,” said Celik.

He added the decision was a blow to efforts against racism and Islamophobia.

The European Court of Justice last Thursday ruled in two cases brought by Muslim women in Germany who were suspended from their jobs for wearing the hijab.

The court ruled that companies in member countries could ban their employees from wearing the hijab if they “need to present a neutral image to customers”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)