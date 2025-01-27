Trump’s Proposal Contradicts with Free Will of Palestinian People: Hamas

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas movement called on the US administration to drop its proposal on the transfer of Palestinians and an alternative homeland that is in line with Israeli plans and contradicts the rights and free will of the Palestinian people, Palinfo reported.

In a statement on Sunday, the movement called on the administration of US President Donald Trump, which has called on Egypt and Jordan to accept more Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, to instead work to enable the Palestinian people to achieve their freedom and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Hamas urged the Trump administration to put pressure on the criminal occupation to speed up the reconstruction of what was destroyed during its brutal war on the Gaza Strip and restore normal life there.

It affirms that the Palestinian people, who stand firm against the most heinous act of genocide in modern times committed by the Israeli fascist occupation army, and who refuse to submit to the crime of forced displacement, especially in the northern Gaza Strip, firmly reject any plan to relocate and displace them from their land.

Hamas calls on the Arab and Islamic countries, especially the brothers in Egypt and Jordan, to affirm their firm position in rejecting displacement and deportation, to provide all forms of support to our people to enhance their resilience and steadfastness on their land, and to work to provide everything necessary to eliminate the effects of the fascist aggression that the Gaza Strip has suffered. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

