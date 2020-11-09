Trump’s Defeat Relieves Palestinian People

Ramallah, MINA – The defeat of the US President Donald Trump in the presidential election, relieves the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation, the country’s leaders said on Sunday.

Nabil Shaath, Special Envoy for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, told Anadolu Agency that the Trump administration is the worst for the Palestinian people.

“For us, this is an advantage however, we do not expect important strategic changes in America’s attitude towards the Palestinian cause,” he said.

Hanan Ashrawi, a senior member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), called for a readjustment of the US incoming and outgoing balances.

Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative, expressed his happiness about the results of the US election and said Trump was the worst American presidential civilization encountered in modern times.

“Trump is destroying international relations and politics. The so-called “Deal of the Century” is the worst thing he has done for Palestine, “he said.

The Mujahedeen Movement, part of the Palestinian resistance group, also commented on the election results and said Trump’s downfall was tantamount to the collapse of all systems that have betrayed their own people and Palestine.

Israel occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in 1967.

Palestinians want the territory for the creation of a future Palestinian state. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)