Trump Announce Terminate US Relations with WHO

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump announced the United States will end its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Because they failed to carry out the reforms that were requested and urgently needed, we will today end our relationship with WHO,” Trump told reporters at the White House, Washington on Friday, AlJazeera reported.

He stressed, WHO had failed to respond adequately to the corona virus because China had “complete control” over it.

Trump said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to WHO and pressured health organizations to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.

Trump said the US contributed around 450 million USD to WHO, while China provided around 40 million USD.

He added that the US would direct the funds to other countries around the world and deserve urgent global public health needs.

“China’s closure (not transparency) to the Wuhan virus allows the disease to spread throughout the world,” Trump said.

He added the world needed an answer from China about the virus. “We must have transparency,” he said. (T/R6/RE1)

