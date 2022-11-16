Treatment for Heart Disease Based on Islamic Teachings

The heart is a very important part of the human body and has a great influence in determining one’s behavior. If the heart is good, then the behavior will be good and vice versa.

The heart can be affected by disease as well as other limbs as Allah said in At-Taubah [9]: 125

وَأَمَّا الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِمْ مَرَضٌ فَزَادَتْهُمْ رِجْسًا إِلَىٰ رِجْسِهِمْ وَمَاتُوا وَهُمْ كَافِرُونَ

Meaning: “But as for those in whose hearts is disease, it has [only] increased them in evil [in addition] to their evil. And they will have died while they are disbelievers..”

Some diseases of the heart according to Islam are: shirk, arrogance, envy, envy, riya, stinginess, and self-awe. However, according to Imam Ibn Qoyim, there are several ways to cure heart disease, namely:

Maintain mental strength.

According to Ibn Qoyim, maintaining mental strength can be done by gaining useful knowledge and doing various obediences. You have to force it and get used to it. His heart must be forced to listen to advice and knowledge that comes from the Quran and Sunnah, and his body must be forced to perform worship and obedience because knowledge and charity are nutrition for the human heart.

Avoiding things that make heart disease worse

Avoiding all things that can exacerbate heart disease can be done by staying away from all acts of sin and immorality.

Read and contemplating the contents of the Quran

When you start to feel annoyed and hurt, try to read the Qur’an and understand its contents in order to get inner and outer peace.

Be diligent in fasting

By fasting, your lust can be controlled and heart disease will gradually erode and disappear.

Be diligent in tahajjudd

When you are unable to get rid of all the hatred and sadness in your heart, try the night prayer (qiyamul lail). Pray earnestly then Allah will give you a chest.

Humble yourself before Allah by praying and dhikr

Prayer and dhikr are very effective for relieving heartache in the father.

Hang out with religious people or come to a Islamic science assembly

The benefit of associating with pious people is that our knowledge of Islam is increasing.

According to Islam, there are many types of heart disease. Therefore, we are all obliged to take care of our hearts and take some of the heart medicines mentioned above. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)