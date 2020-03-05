Travelers from Iran, Italy, South Korea Prohibited Entering Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government imposed a ban on entry or transit for migrants/travelers who in the last 14 days traveled to several regions in Iran, Italy and South Korea. The policy was taken to anticipate the spread of the Coronavirus or COVID-19.

“According to the latest report of World Health Organization (WHO), there is currently a significant increase in COVID-19 cases outside China, especially in three countries namely Iran, Italy, and South Korea,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a press statement in Jakarta on Thursday, March 5.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs explained in more detail the regions of the three countries which meant; for Iran the regions of Tehran, Qom and Golan; for the Italian regions of Lombardi, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Marche and Piedmont; for South Korea, Daegu city, Gyeongsangbuk-do province.

Meanwhile, for all migrants from Iran, Italy and South Korea outside the region, a health certificate is needed issued by the health authorities in each country.

“The certificate must be valid (still valid) and must be shown to the airline at check-in,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

Without a health certificate from the competent health authority, the migrants will be refused entry or transit in Indonesia.

Before landing, migrants/travelers from the three countries are also required to fill out a Health Alert Card prepared by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia.

“The card includes questions about travel history, among others. If from the travel history, the person concerned has traveled within the last 14 days to one of the regions we mentioned earlier, then the person concerned will be refused entry or transit in Indonesia, ” she said.

Meanwhile, for Indonesian citizens who have traveled from the three countries, especially from the regions that was mentioned earlier, an additional health check will be conducted at the arrival airport.

“This policy will come into force on Sunday, March 8 at 00.00 West Indonesian Time (WIB),” said the Foreign Minister.

The policy is temporary, will be evaluated in accordance with developments. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)