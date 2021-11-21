Toprak Wins WSBK 2021 World Champion After Finishing Second in Mandalika

Lombok MINA – Pata Yamaha rider, Toprak Razgatlioglu, became the 2021 WSBK world champion. The Turkish rider won a tight competition with Jonathan Rea.

In race 1 at the Mandalika Circuit, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia on Sunday, Toprak locked the world title after finishing second.Toprak fought a fierce battle with Rea in 20 laps. Thus, it was quoted from detik.com.

The 25-year-old racer became the new WSBK world champion. Toprak’s best achievement after dropping into the WSBK event in 2018, when he finished fourth last season.

In WSBK, Toprak has started 118 times. He wins 18 times, 53 podiums, and posted pole four times.

Toprak has collected 551 points, ahead of Rea who recorded 526 points. This difference is no longer possible to catch up because the 2021 WSBK only leaves Race 2 at Mandalika. (T/RE1)

