Three Reasons Why Gaza People Endure Despite Ongoing Bombardment

Bogor, MINA – The military aggression by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip has been ongoing for more than a year, since October 7, 2023, yet the people of Gaza refuse to surrender or submit to the occupation.

Palestinian scholar Prof. Dr. Mahmoud Hashim Anbar shared three key reasons why the people of Gaza will never retreat or give up in their struggle against Israeli occupation, even if their families are killed.

“Why are they not sad? There are three reasons. First, because this is a holy war between truth and falsehood, and it is clear that those who die are martyrs, so they believe they will be honored by Allah,” said Prof. Anbar during a visit to the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Cileungsi, Bogor Regency on Tuesday.

Prof. Anbar cited the heroic stance of Palestinian fighters, such as Ismail Haniyeh, who, after hearing that many of his family members had been killed, remained strong and continued his meeting in Qatar for the benefit of Gaza.

“Second, the martyrs are alive and are even provided for by Allah. They also know how great the reward for patience is, as mentioned in Surah Al-Baqarah: 154-156. They hope for the reward from their patience in the face of this calamity,” he explained.

Furthermore, Prof. Anbar revealed that heroic stories like that of Ismail Haniyeh are not the only ones happening; there are many similar stories in Gaza.

“Third, the families of the martyrs hope for intercession and paradise. There are many such stories, where upon hearing news of martyrdom, they remain steadfast and do not show signs of sadness. This is why it is natural for the people of Gaza to remain patient and resilient in facing this trial,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

