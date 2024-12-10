Three Israeli Occupation Soldiers Killed, 12 Wounded in Gaza Clashes

Gaza, MINA – Three Israeli soldiers were killed, and 12 others were wounded, including two critically, during clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters on Monday in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, according to an Israeli Army statement and a Haaretz report.

The army confirmed that the deaths occurred when soldiers from the Shaked Battalion of the Givati ​​Brigade were involved in fighting in northern Gaza.

In its statement, the military added that a soldier from the Sky Rider unit in the Artillery Corps and a reservist from the Shaked Battalion were seriously wounded in the same battle.

The statement did not provide specific details about the circumstances of the soldiers’ deaths or injuries.

Haaretz reported that the incident in Jabalia was caused by Palestinian militants firing anti-tank missiles at the soldiers. The report noted that, in addition to the three fatalities, 12 soldiers were wounded, with two in critical condition.

The critically injured were airlifted to hospital for treatment.

With the deaths of the soldiers, the official death toll for the Israeli military since the start of the Gaza genocide on October 7, 2023, has risen to 816.

Israel has been waging a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 44,800 people, mostly women and children, since October 7 last year. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)