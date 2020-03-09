Three Filipino Youths Study at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School (Pesantren), Cileungsi, Bogor Regency receives three young men from the Philippines. They are Abdurrahim (18 years old), Abdul Hakim (21 years old), Jabier (18 years old) who will study at the Al-Fatah Islamic High School (STAI).

The three of them will get education in the form of Al-Quran, Hadith, Arabic Language and Journalism education.

After performing the Zuhur prayer in congregation at the At-Taqwa Mosque in the middle of the A-Fatah Islamic Boarding School complex, Pasir Angin, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA reporters had the opportunity to meet the three on Sunday, March 8.

“I came here to have a goal to learn Indonesian, Arabic and Journalism,” said Abdurrahim who claimed to have graduated from a high school in his country.

Meanwhile, when MINA asked Abdul Hakim about his views on the brotherhood at the Pesantren, he replied, “Thank God, the people are very good,” he introduced himself, “I introduce myself my name is Abdul Hakim, I am Filipino” he said.

The young man who had just arrived for about 15 days at the Islamic boarding school, with Indonesian language stammering, said that the purpose of his visit to the Islamic boarding school was “to learn Arabic, Indonesian, Al-Hadith and Journalism, God willing,” Hakim said, asking for prayers for success.

Another young man Jabir created Indonesia, “is good, beautiful.”

When asked about the food menu it doesn’t matter because the daily food in the Philippines is also rice, he even said it is more delicious here, there are crackers, tempeh, tofu, and chili.

Imaam Yakhsyallah as the Boarding School Trustees expressed their hopes.

“In order to become a blessed Islamic preacher and restore the Philippines as a Muslim country. Remember, Manila was called Amanillah. Their hero Jose Rizal, according to a source, was a Muslim, “said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

Chairman of STAI Al-Fatah Ahmad Soleh said there were already 3 names of STAI Al-Fatah from the Philippines. Now, they are attending a pre-study program, or preparatory class. Among these are equipped with religious materials and Indonesian language which will be the introduction of their lectures later.

“We hope that the students of STAI Al-Fatah in the future truly become pious servants of God and can become agents of change in their home environment and country,” he said.

He said there were some skills that they had to gain after college, among them, first being able to preach with various things that covered him. Second, have the ability to read the Quran with a standard reading while understanding the meaning and short interpretation.

“Third, being able to read and explore Islamic sources from the Arabic language and the development of communication and journalism from English books. Fourth, having expertise as a Muslim journalist, as well as being able to spread Islamic teachings through writing in various media, both print and online, “he said. (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)