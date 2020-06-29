Thousands of People in Britain Protest Death of Muslim Female Students

Manchester, MINA – Thousands of people on Saturday joined protests across Britain to mark the first year of the death of Shukri Abdi, a 12-year-old Somali Muslim student who sank last year in suspicious circumstances.

Protests also took place in other major British cities, such as in Bristol, Cardiff and Manchester, including more in cities in Canada and the United States.

Abdi was found on the Irwell River on the outskirts of Manchester, Bury, after meeting a group of classmates outside her school.

An examination of her death heard that Abdi’s classmates had threatened her life. Her family and friends said that she was harassed and faced racist abuse by some of his classmates.

Quoted from Middle East Eye, a diverse crowd marched through the streets of London on Saturday demanding a new investigation into Abdi’s death. They held placards reading “Justice for Shukri Abdi” and “Black Lives Matter”.

Many protesters wear masks at the request of protest organizers to protect themselves and their families from the coronavirus.

Zamzam Ibrahim, one of the organizers of the protest, said thousands attended the demonstration because they personally understood Abdi’s situation.

“We have seen the name Shukri appear all over the world because so many black girls have felt the effects of intimidation and harassment at their age who should have the freedom to grow safely and happily,” said Ibrahim, who served as former President of the National Student Union in the UK. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)