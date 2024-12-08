Hundreds Protests in New York against Former Israeli War Minister Gallant

New York, MINA – Hundreds of protesters surrounded the Park Lane Hotel in New York on Saturday, where former Israeli War Minister Yoav Gallant was staying, to condemn his role in the killing of thousands of Palestinian civilians during Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, Wafa reported.

The demonstrators voiced their anger over Gallant’s involvement in the brutal attacks in Gaza, demanding accountability for the bloodshed carried out by Israeli soldiers.

They also criticized the U.S. government for allowing Gallant to visit New York, despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his role in war crimes.

Protesters held up images of Palestinian children killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, along with placards calling for Gallant’s arrest and prosecution by the ICC.

Several protests were held outside the hotel, with chants denouncing Gallant as an unwanted figure in the city. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)