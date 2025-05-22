Israeli Strikes Kill 98 Palestinians in Gaza Within 24 Hours

Gaza, MINA – At least 98 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past 24 hours, according to a statement released Thursday by a Health Ministry official, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Many women and children were among the victims,” said Munir al-Bursh, the ministry’s director-general, in an interview with Anadolu.

Eyewitnesses described a series of deadly airstrikes targeting homes and makeshift shelters housing displaced civilians across the war-torn territory.

Despite ongoing international appeals for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza, which began in October 2023. The conflict has so far claimed nearly 53,700 Palestinian lives, the majority of whom are women and children. []

