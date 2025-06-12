Gaza Faces Total Communications Blackout Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes

Gaza, MINA – Internet and phone services have collapsed across the Gaza Strip after intensified Israeli strikes targeted the region’s telecommunications infrastructure, according to a statement from the Palestinian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The authority reported that the southern and central regions of Gaza have now joined Gaza City and the northern territories in a complete communication shutdown for the second day in a row. It described the situation as a deepening “digital isolation” caused by the “systematic targeting” of telecom infrastructure by Israeli forces.

Despite repeated efforts to repair damaged equipment and reroute services through alternatives, the blackout has persisted. The telecommunications authority accused Israel of deliberately striking essential networks and primary fiber-optic lines, warning that Gaza risks total disconnection from the outside world. This, it said, would severely impact emergency services, healthcare, education, and media access.

The communication collapse comes amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive, launched in October 2023, which has resulted in the deaths of over 55,100 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. International calls for a ceasefire have been repeatedly dismissed by Israeli authorities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)