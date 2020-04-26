Thousands of Israelis Demonstrate Against Coalition Government

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday against an agreement to form a coalition government that kept Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in power as Prime Minister.

Protesters oppose Netanyahu as prime minister while he is a criminal suspect. Thus quoted from Al Jazeera on Sunday, April 26.

The protesters said the unity government agreement gave Netanyahu influence over the appointment of judges and legal officials, as “destroying democracy” and intended to save Netanyahu from his legal problems.

Netanyahu is scheduled to face trial next month for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, while he denied making a mistake.

Citizens’ protests filled Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square center, keeping their distance from each other in line with health regulations in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Protesters, wearing face masks, waving Israeli flags and signs calling for Netanyahu to act corrupt.

Netanyahu as leader of the Likud Party and former Military Commander Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, signed a coalition agreement including the distribution of power on Monday.

Then, Labor Party which is a small party with only three seats in Parliament also joined this coalition so that the coalition has 60 + 1 seats in Parliament as a minimum requirement of the right to form a government. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)