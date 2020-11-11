Thousand of People Welcome Habib Rizieq’s Return to Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Grand Imam of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), Muhammad Rizieq Shihab (Habib Rizieq) was immediately greeted by the chants of salawat and shouts of takbir by his pickers when he left his plane from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday at around 08.57 local time

The congregation echoed prayers and shouted takbir at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta Airport. Habib Rizieq then replied by smiling and waving his hand at the thousands of supporters who had packed the airport since morning.

PA 212 Chairman Slamet Maarif admitted that he had met Rizieq at Soekarno-Hatta Airport. Slamet together with several high-ranking FPI and GNPF Ulama officials were able to enter Soetta Airport to pick up Rizieq.

Monitoring at Terminal 3 of Soetta Airport on Tuesday, Habib Rizieq accompanied by his son-in-law Muhammad Hanif Alatas appeared to greet supporters from the top of his car at 09.55 local time. Habib Rizieq greets supporters using Toa.

Habib Rizieq shouted takbir three times by clenching his fists. Habib Rizieq also asked the masses to open a path for him.

“Allah is the Greatest!” said Habib Rizieq.

Habib Rizieq’s car run slowly through the crowd. Occasionally, he greeted his supporters who were lined up beside his car.

As of 10.00 a.m, Habib Rizieq’s car was no longer visible in the Terminal 3 area of ​​Soetta Airport.

After arriving from Soetta Airport, Habib Rizieq planned to go straight to his house in the Petamburan area, Central Jakarta.

Approaching Habib Rizieq Shihab’s return, the toll road to Soetta Airport was paralyzed. This condition also forced some prospective aircraft passengers to walk to the airport in order to catch up on the flight departure schedule.

Habib Rizieq’s return to Indonesia this time is the first time after about three years living in Saudi Arabia since 2017. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)