Habib Rizieq Detained of Health Quarantine Violation

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Police detained Habib Rizieq Shihab, Saturday night after undergoing an examination process for 13 hours since Saturday morning.

During the interrogation, the High Imam of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) became the imam of the evening prayer at the Polda Metro Jaya mosque.

Habib Rizieq was detained in connection with alleged violations of health quarantine during the maulid ceremony and the wedding of his daughter Najwa Shihab.

The Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police, Inspector General of Police. Argo Yuwono in his statement said that investigators from Polda Metro Jaya treated Habib Rizieq and his attorneys humanely. One of them is by the police inviting Habib Rizieq to perform the Maghrib prayer in congregation.

It was realized from the holding of the Maghrib Prayer with Habib Rizieq as prayer priest.

In addition to being humanist, Argo emphasized that investigators also implemented an extra strict health protocol for handling the Coronavirus.

Argo explained that Habib Rizieq was cooperative with the police. This was shown by coming to the Polda with his lawyer without mobilizing. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)