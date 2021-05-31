The US Deputy Secretary of State Visits to Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar received a visit from the US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman at the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Jakarta on Monday.

During the meeting the two Deputy Foreign Ministers discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and the US in the fields of economy, trade, investment, digital, health, technology, and climate change.

“We also thoroughly discussed aspects related to the Indo-Pacific, with the development of the Middle East, Palestine, and of course Myanmar,” Mahendra said in a virtual joint press conference according to the meeting.

For economic cooperation, Mahendra explained the trade value between the two countries has approached USD 30 billion and is expected to increase in the near future.

“For that, we discussed steps that can be taken, including the extension of the GSP/Generalized System of Preferences facility,” he explained.

As for Palestine, the Indonesian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Indonesia welcomes the ongoing ceasefire process and this momentum must be used to further defuse tensions in the region.

“Indonesia welcomes the US position which supports the principle of two-state solutions and states Indonesia’s readiness to contribute in realizing this solution,” he said.

Regarding Myanmar, Mahendra conveyed an update on the steps to be taken and the follow-up to the ASEAN meeting related to Myanmar, especially the planned visit of the ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar.

In addition, Mahendra also emphasized the connection with the so-called violence against people of Asian descent in the US.

“We convey and we share the same views and the same values ​​between the two countries that as a democracy and respecting differences, there is no place for discrimination, regardless of background and reasons,” he said.

“And we convey that Indonesia pays high attention to the steps taken by the United States Government and the Authority to ensure the security and safety of citizens, especially Indonesians and the Indonesian diaspora in the US,” he added.

Meanwhile, the US Deputy Foreign Minister on that occasion hoped to strengthen economic relations and deepen partnerships with the Indonesian military and strengthen people-to-people relations which are the core of this strategic partnership.

He also said the US and ASEAN could partner on common priorities including ending the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

“I would like to acknowledge Indonesia’s leadership in responding to the crisis in Myanmar. “Indonesia has been at the forefront of trying to end violence and return to the road to peaceful civil and democratic governance,” he said. (L/RE1)

