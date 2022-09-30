The Role of the News Agency for Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – In his contribution, Council Chair and Editor-in-Chief of Middle East News Agency (MENA), Ali Hassan, emphasized the need for news agencies in Arab and Islamic countries to get Palestinian news from its original sources, which are the official Palestinian media institutions and the Palestinian Authority.

“MENA pays special attention to the Palestinian issue. It has assigned a reporter based in the Palestinian territories to provide the agency with reliable and reliable information,” Hassan said.

He also stressed the need for news agencies in Islamic countries to respond to the lies and rumors promoted about the Palestinian cause and to clarify the facts by referring to official and reliable sources in Palestine.

Meanwhile, the delegated administrator of the Tunisian News Agency, Nabil Gargabou, emphasized that the news agency has made its own decision to be the voice of Palestine in the various stages that the Palestinian people have gone through in their struggle to restore their legitimate rights.

He called for adopting an editorial policy based on a new concept that helps approach the Palestinian issue from a humanitarian point of view as a human right guaranteed by relevant international conventions and treaties.

Deputy Director of Information at the Multimedia Department of the Algerian Press Service, Issa Rabieh, emphasized that the agency is constantly highlighting the Palestinian issue and is daily concerned with documenting the suffering of the Palestinian people by allocating sufficient space for it in its daily news content.

He pointed out the news agency is also working to train Palestinian journalists.

The Director General of Somalia’s National News Agency, Ismail Mukhtar Omar, stressed the agency is ready to participate in initiatives to support the just Palestinian cause, pointing out that they regularly report on developments and events in Palestine.

The Deputy Director General of Chad News Agency, Khalil Mohamed Ibrahim, called for a media mechanism to follow up on issues related to the Palestinian cause.

In addition, the Head of Reporting for the MINA News Agency, Rana Setiawan, together with the Arabic Language Editor for the MINA News Agency, Rifa Berliana Arifin, participated in the UNA-OKI virtual media forum.

Separately responding to the forum, Rana Setiawan said that he always oversees the political, economic, social, cultural, international and so on struggles that lead to the independence of the Palestinian people.

“Therefore, the agenda of talks at the United Nations, legal remedies through the ICC, the fate of refugees handled by UNRWA, to anti-Israel demonstrations in Indonesia and in various countries in the world are MINA’s main choices,” he explained.

MINA Arabic Editor-in-Chief Rifa Berliana Arifin also emphasized, the development of the Palestinian struggle and condition, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem (Al-Quds), has been the main priority in MINA reporting, since its inception on December 18, 2012 until now.

“Direct news coverage by MINA journalists from the conflict field, especially in the Gaza Strip, information from ‘first hand’, to exclusive coverage going into underground passages under the escort of Hamas special forces, and embassy sources, became MINA news and articles to be disseminated. abroad,” he said.

The existence of the main column “Palestine” on the front page of the website www.minanews.net also indicates the priority scale. Moreover, it is published in three languages: Indonesian, Arabic and English.

The principles of justice and balance (cover both sides) also remain the grip of MINA journalists in reporting on the Palestinian struggle.

Meanwhile, Project Director at the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) Abdel Razek Muhammad said the ISF provided one million dollars to support the media sector in Palestine.

He stressed that ISF is ready to accept requests for support from this sector and contribute within its capabilities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)