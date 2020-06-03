The First Rohingya Refugee Died Due to Covid-19

Cox’s Bazar, MINA – An elderly Rohingya refugee is the first person to die by the coronavirus in a Bangladesh refugee camp.

The 71-year-old man died on May 31, after a Covid-19 test was conducted on Tuesday (2/6) he was found to be positively infected by Coronavirus.

“Today we have confirmation that he was tested positive for COVID-19,” said Bimal Chakma, a senior official of the Refugee and Refugee Commission, as quoted by Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are mostly Muslim minorities who migrated to avoid brutal military action in Myanmar in 2017.

More than one million refugees live in Cox’s Bazar camps, a coastal district in southeast Bangladesh.

To date, at least 29 Rohingya refugees have tested positive for Covid-19 since the first case was discovered on May 14.

So far, 339 Covid-19 sample tests have been carried out and last week, around 15,000 refugees were placed in quarantine because the number of cases increased.

The Government of Bangladesh and the United Nations have set up seven isolation centers with the capacity to treat more than 700 patients in the camp. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)