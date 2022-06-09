The Body of Eril, Son of Ridwan Kamil Found

Jakarta, MINA – The body of Ridwan Kamil’s eldest son, Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz or Eril who drowned in the Aare River, Switzerland, was finally found.

The certainty was announced by the Swiss police.

“On Wednesday morning, one body was successfully evacuated at the Engehalde sluice gate, in Bern,” the Swiss police statement said on its official website.

From the forensic examination carried out, it is known that the victim who died was an Indonesian citizen who had been missing in the Aare River since Thursday (May 26).

The news of the discovery of the body was also explained by the Indonesian Embassy in Bern who held a press conference, Thursday (June 9) night.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Switzerland Muliaman Darmansyah Hadad explained that the Bern police provided information that the body suspected of being Eril was found.

“That yesterday the Bern police met us at the Indonesian Embassy, ​​to convey initial information about the body that was found allegedly Eril. Around 6.30 am, June 8. The police then confirmed from a DNA test on June 9, that the body found was that of Eril,” he explained. (T/RE1)

