Jerusalem, MINA – The Tenth Jerusalem International Conference concludes its work by affirming the centrality of Jerusalem to Arabs and Muslims and the need to protect the Palestinian narrative, Wafa reported.

The Conference of Jerusalem, which was held this year through visual communication technology (ZOOM), concluded on Thursday with the participation of a group of ministers, muftis, Muslim scholars and researchers from different countries of the Arab and Islamic worlds.

Muhammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine, delivered during the opening speech to the conference, in which he said: “Despite all the abuse, our steadfast people defend the land and confront the colonialists. We defend it with full force . ”

“The Palestinian government considered that 2021 is the year of promoting the narrative about Jerusalem and Palestine in the face of the Zionist narrative supported by research centers, Western media and others,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mufti of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Shawki Allam, said, “The issue of Al-Quds Al-Sharif and the issue of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is still the most important pivotal issue on which Arabs and Muslims meet in the east and west of the earth.” Adding: “We will not accept, under any circumstances, that our sanctities be harmed”.

The Grand Mufti of the Chechen Republic, Salah al-Din Majiyev, saluted the stationers in the city of Jerusalem and the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that Muslims everywhere in the world love the city of Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and it is a message to the judge and proxy confirming our adherence to our Islamic sanctities and the Palestinian cause, wishing that the next meeting will be On the land of Palestine has been liberated from this unjust occupation .

In conclusion, the conference issued a set of recommendations, the most important of which is the necessity to reinforce the Palestinian narrative adopted by the State of Palestine with all its institutions against the Zionist narrative based on myths and lies, and the need to circumvent; On the Islamic and Arab level, about the Palestinian narrative related to Palestinian history, whether ancient or modern, and the establishment of a special site in Palestine to promote the Palestinian narrative and promote scientific research that proves the Palestinian people’s right to their land and sanctities and to support Arab and Islamic libraries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)