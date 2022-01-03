Taliban Destroy 3,000 Liters of Alcohol

Kabul, MINA – Taliban government dumped 3,000 liters of liquor into a canal in Kabul. Video footage released by the Directorate General of Intelligence (GDI) shows intelligence agents pouring liquor stored in barrels into a canal.

Previously, intelligence agents had seized liquor in a raid in Kabul. “Muslims should strictly abstain from the manufacture and delivery of liquor,” a cleric said in a video uploaded by the intelligence agency on Twitter, reported by Alarabiya on Monday.

It is not known when the raid was carried out. But GDI said three dealers were arrested during the liquor extermination operation.

Afghanistan’s Western-backed government has banned the sale and consumption of alcohol. However, Taliban, which is known to be very strict in carrying out Islamic sharia law, took more extreme measures in eradicating liquor.

Since Taliban seized Afghanistan on August 15, the frequency of liquor and drug raids has increased across the country. The Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Crime under the leadership of Taliban has also issued several guidelines restricting women’s rights. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)