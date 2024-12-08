Syrian Opposition Seizes Damascus, President Assad Flees

Damascus, MINA – Syrian opposition forces reportedly succeeded in entering Damascus, the capital of Syria. According to Al Jazeera on Sunday, the Syrian opposition claimed to have entered Damascus after taking control of Homs.

The opposition forces have occupied the state television and radio headquarters in the capital. The Public Radio and TV Building is considered a significant and symbolic site in Syria.

The opposition announced that its fighters had seized control of the capital, Damascus, and that President Bashar al-Assad had fled the country.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham commander Abu Mohammed al-Julani stated that all state institutions would remain under Prime Minister Assad’s supervision until they are formally handed over.

The announcement came just hours after opposition groups captured several cities in a swift offensive.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Turkey, and Russia issued a joint statement in the evening, describing the crisis as a dangerous development and urging a political solution.

Syrian rebel sources reported that government forces had withdrawn from the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Damascus. (T/RE1/P2)

