Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Syrian Government Announces Formation of Committed National Dialogue

sajadi Editor : Widi - Thursday, 13 February 2025 - 13:35 WIB

Thursday, 13 February 2025 - 13:35 WIB

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with Syria’s new de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: X)
Sana’a, MINA – The Syrian government announced the formation of a committee for the National Dialogue Conference on Wednesday.

According to Syria’s official news agency, SANA, the decision was made by President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, based on the highest national interests and the need to fulfill the aspirations of the Syrian people.

The committee is responsible for establishing a framework for its work to ensure the success of the dialogue, in line with the president’s resolution.

The committee’s work will conclude once the final statement of the conference is released. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

