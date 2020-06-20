Students over the World Invited on International Eduversal Mathematics Competition Online

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Eduversal Educational Consultant Institute will hold an online International Mathematics Competition in three languages ​​(English, Indonesian and Russian) on 11 July 2020.

The competition named the International Eduversal Mathematics Competition (I-EMC) will be held for the first time at an international level and open to students from all over the world to test their mathematical abilities.

“We have invited more than 50 countries to participate in this prestigious competition and have been responded well by several countries including Britain, America and Brazil,” Chair of the I-EMC Committee, Surya Saputra, said in a virtual conference on Saturday.

Participants can compete in two different levels, Junior Level for students under 14 years and Senior Level for those aged 14 to 17 years.

To join the competition, participants can register through the official i-emc website page, www.i-emc.com.

The implementation schedule will start from registration on 8-30 June 2020, Tryout on July 2020, the competition on 11 July 2020 and the winner will be announced on 18 July 2020.

For the winners, Eduversal provided prizes for 1st place: 7th Generation iPad, 2nd place: Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2019 10.1 “and 3rd place: All new Kindle Paperwhite 2020.

The International Mathematics Competition began online in 2019 and is the first competition held in Indonesia.

The event is considered to be able to motivate students to study harder, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)