Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Worsen Humanitarian Situation for Palestinians Living in Tents

Gaza, MINA – Heavy rain and strong winds have left hundreds of thousands of people exposed to cold and wet conditions in the Gaza Strip, the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said.

“Many families are still living in temporary shelters due to widespread destruction,” the UN agency said in a statement on Thursday, as reported by Palestine Chronicle.

The storm has worsened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with displaced Palestinians living in temporary tents experiencing dire conditions.

UNRWA, the largest agency on the ground providing urgent assistance, has supplied tents, mattresses, blankets and clothing to displaced people across Gaza, the agency said.

A video released by the agency showed strong winds uprooting makeshift tents made of cloth and nylon, scattering belongings in the Al Mawasi area, northwest of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the Quds News Network, the office said Israel has delayed the entry of shelter materials and fuel into Gaza despite the humanitarian protocols under the ceasefire agreement.

Israel should allow 60,000 caravans and 200,000 tents into Gaza to accommodate displaced Palestinians whose homes and neighborhoods were destroyed during the genocidal war, the report added.

More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023 and more than 100,000 injured. []

