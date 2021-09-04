South Korea Promotes Muslim-Friendly Tourism Online

Jakarta, MINA – South Korean government through the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) in Jakarta focuses on promoting several selected tourist destination themes such as performance tourism, Muslim and family-friendly tourism.

As the official release received by MINA on Saturday, KTO Jakarta carried out various online activities and created interesting new content to watch by cooperating with several influencers and content creators from Indonesia and Korea.

KTO Jakarta also holds various online activities for Indonesian tourists to take a virtual walk with various themes, such as K-Drama, K-Food, Muslim friendly and traditional markets, in the #AkudanKorea Imagine Your Korea from Home campaign.

“As one of the popular tourist destinations, South Korea can be enjoyed by all family members, from children, teenagers, to adults,” said KTO Jakarta.

Many tourist sites in South Korea can be visited by families, such as historical tours, nature tours and educational themed tours, for example Gyeongbokgung palace and Deoksugung palace, museums, city parks, libraries, and even traditional markets.

Although not a country with a majority Muslim population, South Korea is safe and comfortable for Muslim tourists to visit. Halal-certified and Muslim-friendly restaurants have sprung up in big cities and are easy to find.

In addition, worship facilities such as mosques and prayer rooms can also be found in tourist destinations, for example, the prayer room at the COEX Mall shopping center, Gangnam. (T/RE1)

