“Solid Cornerstone”, Palestinian Military Exercise Conveys Messages of Strength and Unity

Doha, MINA – Head of Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyah, said that the “Solid Cornerstone” military exercise in Gaza is a message of strength, unity and readiness.

In his press statement quoted by MINA on Wednesday, Haniyah expressed his appreciation to the mujahidin and resistance fighters in Gaza, as well as the resistance coordinating body as the organizer of military training with Palestinian factions, “Sturdy Pillars”, which took place in Gaza. ”

“We congratulate the Palestinian factions in Gaza, who carried out the joint military exercise” Solid Cornerstone,” said Haniyah.

According to him, this exercise provides information about the predictions and strength of Palestinian factions in the future, through the resistance coordinating body.

He emphasized that the Palestinians remain committed to the choice of resistance, both by increasing their strength and developing the infrastructure for resistance.

The head of the Hamas Political Bureau emphasized that the “Solid Cornerstone” military exercise is a message of strength and unity from the resistance factions in Gaza, which are managing this struggle project.

He emphasized the permanent readiness of the fighters at any time and place, also emphasized that the Palestinian nation relies on the Solid Cornerstone, which currently has the willpower and personnel and power infrastructure.

Haniyah also emphasized that this joint exercise is the first to be held by resistance factions, as an affirmation of unified steps in the field, in choosing a resistance strategy, and the factions’ readiness to face developments by the enemy, in a series of response theories reinforced by resistance fighters.

The Palestinian resistance coordinating body informed the start of the joint military exercise “Solid Cornerstone”, during a press conference on Tuesday.

The military drills began with test rockets offshore, escorted by resistance drones.

The exercise also coincided with the commemoration of the battle of Al-Furqon and the Zionist aggression against Gaza, at the end of 2008.

Military exercises continued until Wednesday morning, deploying resistance force personnel, and ambulance and civil defense movements across the province, and sounding gunfire and explosions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)