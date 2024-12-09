Situation at Kamal Adwan Hospital Critical very Dangerous

Gaza, MINA – Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, said that the situation at the hospital is very dangerous, stressing that there are patients in the intensive care unit and others awaiting surgery, and access to the operating room is only possible after restoring electricity and oxygen supplies, Palinfo reported.

In a press statement on Sunday, Abu Safiya said that after the recent attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital, which involved more than 100 bullets and bombs targeting the hospital buildings randomly, the damage was severe.

He added that one of the hospital buildings is still without electricity, oxygen, or water. Random shelling continues in the surrounding area, “preventing us from carrying out repairs to the oxygen, electricity, and water networks, as the electricity and water cuts continue.”

He issued an urgent appeal to the international community for help, noting that there were 112 people injured, including six in intensive care and 14 children. He stated that there were several patients in the emergency room who were injured in the shooting, waiting to be treated because the departments were full.

Abu Safiya described the situation as critical, noting that the shelling and shooting had not stopped; planes continued to drop bombs around the clock. “We are not sure what awaits us and what the army wants from the hospital.”

He continued, “We have asked the world to protect the health care system and its workers; however, we have not received any response from anyone. This is a humanitarian disaster for health care workers and patients. Unfortunately, there seems to be no effort to stop this ongoing attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital and the health care system as a whole.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)