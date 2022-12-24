Since 2015, Israel Has Detained 117 Palestinian Bodies

The body of a Palestinian woman from Jenin who was killed by Israeli troops was returned to her family after weeks of holding her captive. (Photo: WAFA)

Hebron, MINA – According to the latest data, Israel has detained the bodies of 117 Palestinians who have been killed by its forces since 2015 or died in prison, including 10 minors, eight prisoners and three women.

Wafa News Agency reported Saturday, that Israel is also holding the bodies of 256 Palestinians killed in action since 1967 who are buried in what is known as the “number cemetery” in northern Israel.

Graves are identified by numbers, not the names of those buried there.

Earlier this week, Israeli Minister of War Benny Gantz decided not to hand over the body of former Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hmeid to his family, after the former Palestinian freedom fighter died of lung cancer as a result of medical negligence in an Israeli prison.

Maha Kazem Zaatari, a 24-year-old young Palestinian woman who was killed by Israeli occupation forces last April, was finally buried today after her body was handed over to her family.

Zaatari, a resident of the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, was killed by Israeli occupation soldiers on April 10 outside the Ibrahimi Mosque, in Hebron’s old city, and his body has been detained by the occupation authorities.

The body of the young woman who was killed was handed over by the Israeli occupation army this afternoon to the Palestinian Red Crescent at the Tarqumia military checkpoint, west of the city, which then handed her body over to her family for a final farewell.

A military funeral parade was held for Zaatari, before being buried at Al-Shuhadaa Cemetery in the city.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)